WCLV Daily Almanac

1774 premiere of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s opera Orphée in Paris at the Academie Royale; this is the French version of his Italian opera Orfeo ed…
1913 Jerome Moross – American composer (d.1983); in addition to works for orchestra, chamber ensembles and musical theater, also orchestrated film scores…
1897 The Music Division of the Library of Congress was founded in Washington, D.C.; its collections began with the 13 books on music literature and theory…
1865 first performance of Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Symphony No. 1 in St. Petersburg; because Rimsky-Korsakov used Russian folk and oriental melodies in…
1752 Antonín Kraft – Czech cellist and composer (d.1820); considered one of the greatest cellists of his time; close friend of Haydn, Mozart, and…
1903 first concert by the Seattle Symphony at Christensen's Hall under the baton of violinist Harry F. West; concerts are now in Benaroya Hall, and the…
1812 Julius Rietz – German composer, conductor and cellist (d.1877); one of his students was Sir Arthur Sullivan.1896 Roger Sessions – American composer,…
1841 Franz Liszt performs at the Singakademie in Berlin; women swooned and the general audience reacted with such uncontrolled enthusiasm that Heinrich…
1831 premiere of Vincenzo Bellini's Norma at Milan’s La Scala Opera House; annotator David Kimbell says, “...Bellini's most astonishing achievement in…
Merry Christmas!1734 beginning of the premiere of Johann Sebastian Bach's Christmas Oratorio in Leipzig; the work is in six parts, each part being…
1824 Peter Cornelius – German composer, writer on music (d.1874); an arrangement of his The Three Kings for solo voice and choir is included in the first…
1689 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier – French composer (d.1755); one of the first composers to have no patrons: he obtained a royal license for engraving…
1723 Carl Friedrich Abel – German composer (d.1787); renowned player of the viola da gamba and composed music for that instrument; one of his works became…
1850 Zdenek Fibich – Czech composer and music critic (d.1900); much less well-known contemporary of Smetana and Dvorák who never fully embraced Czech…