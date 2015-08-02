1774 premiere of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s opera Orphée in Paris at the Academie Royale; this is the French version of his Italian opera Orfeo ed Euridice, which had premiered in Vienna in 1762.

1891 Sir Arthur Bliss – English composer and conductor (d.1975); composed extensively not only for the concert hall, but also for films and ballet; in 1953, appointed Master of the Queen's Music.

1905 Karl Amadeus Hartmann – German composer (d.1963); though praised as the greatest German symphonist of the 20th century, he is now largely overlooked, particularly in English-speaking countries.

1936 Anthony Payne – English composer and writer (82 years old); famous for ‘elaborating’ on the sketches of Sir Edward Elgar’s Symphony No. 3 to create a performing edition of the work.