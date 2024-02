Airs Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

More than thirty years ago, a Native American man named Al Smith was fired for ingesting peyote at a religious ceremony. When his battle made it to the Supreme Court, the decision set off a thorny debate over when religious people get to sidestep the law — a debate we’re still having today. This is the fourth of a five-part series on the Supreme Court from WNYC’s More Perfect.