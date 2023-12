Airs Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

From Marketplace, listen as host Reema Khrais helps listeners get their financial life together in time for the new year. She’ll unpack some practical tips, share a personal money story that is sure to captivate, and interview a financial therapist to get some useful tips for understanding our relationships with money. This hour will make listeners laugh, gasp, and think about money in a whole new way.