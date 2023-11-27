© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Open to Debate: Should We Erase Bad Memories?

Published November 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST

Airs Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Similar to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, neurotechnology techniques like decoded neurofeedback open the possibility of modifying or erasing memories that aren’t pleasant or beneficial to our well-being. Those in favor argue it could help offer a path to a mentally healthier and happier life. Those against it say that tampering with memories could be dangerous to our sense of self and undermine our experiences. Now we debate: Should We Erase Bad Memories?

