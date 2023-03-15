Walter Presents
Walter Presents is a curated collection of award-winning international drama, hand-picked by Walter Iuzzolino, a TV connoisseur who has scoured the globe for compelling hits. Presented in their original languages with English subtitles. This collection is available to stream with PBS Passport.
Extras
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Jonah Hauer-King and Lesley Manville star in the next chapter of this WWII drama.
Sinéad Keenan joins the cast of the critically acclaimed crime drama as DCI Jessica James.
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Conductor Marin Alsop discusses the history behind Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Soprano Janai Brugger performs a section of Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Actor Jaye Ladymore performs a section of Bernstein's "Kaddish" as the Speaker.
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Shane explores the remarkable journey that transformed the ancient Cretaceous seas.
Shane visits Julius Tillery's cotton farm to learn about the legacy behind the brand.