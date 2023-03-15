© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Walter Presents

Walter Presents is a curated collection of award-winning international drama, hand-picked by Walter Iuzzolino, a TV connoisseur who has scoured the globe for compelling hits. Presented in their original languages with English subtitles. This collection is available to stream with PBS Passport.

More Walter Presents Shows
Extras
Watch 1:18
Mrs. Wilson
Episode 2 Scene
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Clip: S2019 E2 | 1:18
Watch 0:40
World on Fire
Preview
Jonah Hauer-King and Lesley Manville star in the next chapter of this WWII drama.
Preview: S2 | 0:40
Watch 2:01
Unforgotten
Official Preview
Sinéad Keenan joins the cast of the critically acclaimed crime drama as DCI Jessica James.
Preview: S5 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Leonard Bernstein's Kaddish Symphony Preview
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Preview: S50 E23 | 0:30
Watch 2:49
Great Performances
Marin Alsop on Bernstein's "Kaddish"
Conductor Marin Alsop discusses the history behind Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Clip: S50 E23 | 2:49
Watch 2:56
Great Performances
Janai Brugger Performs Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish"
Soprano Janai Brugger performs a section of Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Clip: S50 E23 | 2:56
Watch 2:01
Great Performances
Jaye Ladymore Performs Bernstein's "Kaddish"
Actor Jaye Ladymore performs a section of Bernstein's "Kaddish" as the Speaker.
Clip: S50 E23 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 6 Preview
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:01
Human Footprint
How Geology Influenced Cotton Production
Shane explores the remarkable journey that transformed the ancient Cretaceous seas.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:01
Watch 2:28
Human Footprint
Meet the 'Puff Daddy' of Cotton
Shane visits Julius Tillery's cotton farm to learn about the legacy behind the brand.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:28