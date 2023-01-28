© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Tyre Nichols

  A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died three days after Memphis police officers beat him during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.
    What we know about the killing of Tyre Nichols
    Jonathan Franklin
    Body cam footage of the brutal arrest in Memphis of the Black man has sparked protests in several cities. The five ex-officers involved face a litany of charges, including second-degree murder.