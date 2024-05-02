Frank Tyson

-
Attorney Ben Crump, who has represented police killing victims including George Floyd, visited Canton Thursday and spoke alongside Tyson's family members, two weeks after he died in police custody. After an officer knelt on his back, Tyson lay motionless on the ground for seven minutes before police administered CPR.
-
Tyson died while being arrested by Canton police on April 18. The community is calling for police reform and accountability as they grieve his loss.
-
A man died after being arrested by Canton Police April 18. Body camera footage shows him lying motionless on the ground before officers administer CPR.