Canton officer kicking suspect reinforces need for police oversight, Stark County NAACP leader says

The most recent police use of force incident in Canton reinforces the need for oversight of the department, Stark County NAACP leaders say.

The latest incident involves an officer kicking a Black suspect who appeared to be complying during an arrest in August. The Canton Police Department's internal review of the incident found Officer Brandon Momirov broke the department's use of force policy, according to a press release. The suspect, Jaemiir McElroy, was hospitalized, according to his attorney.

This latest incident continues to sour the relationship between the police and the community, NAACP President Hector McDaniel said.

“This recent incident – it lends itself to saying again that policing here – it is out of line," he said, "and when we talk about out of line being specific, it does not line up with the mission.”

This is the third use of force incident involving Black men in Canton to make headlines this year. Frank Tyson died in police custody in April, and an officer was fired for releasing a K-9 on a suspect who was complying with police in May. The Stark County NAACP and other organizations are considering proposing a civilian police oversight board in the city, McDaniel said.

“We continue to see incidents like this that continue to reinforce the need for some sort of intervention and some sort of oversight," he said.

In a statement, the Canton Police Department says the case will be forwarded to the city’s public safety director for a disciplinary hearing.

“The conduct under review is unacceptable and does not reflect our training, our principles, or our mission," Police Chief John Gabbard said in a statement. "Those who know me or have an understanding of my career know that I am absolutely committed to serving the Canton community and those who protect it. Mistakes like this effect every officer, making a very difficult job even harder.”

Calling the use of force incident a "mistake" is a mischaracterization, McDaniel said.

"I don't know if it's not really taking the time to somatically get it right," he said, "but I would not call that a mistake."

