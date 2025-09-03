Glenville High School receives refurbished court from Cleveland Cavaliers

Glenville High School on Wednesday unveiled its newly renovated basketball court, which was the result of a partnership between the Cleveland Cavaliers and SERVPRO, a commercial restoration and cleaning brand.

Glenville was the first of five schools to receive a new court floor under the five-year partnership, and the 20th overall refurbishment by the Cavaliers organization in Greater Cleveland, according to a news release issued by the Cavaliers and SERVPRO. Past refurbishments include courts at Sterling Recreation Center in Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood and at Trent Park in Clark-Fulton.

Last winter, the Glenville boys basketball team advanced to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division IV state title game for the first time in program history, finishing the season as state runners-up.

Glenville's court was picked for restoration just before the Tarblooders played for the state championship in late March, according to varsity head coach Bryon Ottrix.

“Right before we went to the state championship, the Cavs came over and they ended up telling me that day that we would be the school that would be getting the update,” Ottrix said. “It's going to be great for our players, and I think mostly just from a sense of pride, having a court in a gym and a place that they could be proud of."

The Glenville girls' volleyball team has already played home games on the new court, which was unveiled to the public at-large on Thursday.

Ottrix said the old court had new finishes and different coatings applied in previous years, but the new court will serve the school for years to come. Old courts can have loose floorboards and poor buffer zones — the space between the court and any obstructions such as walls, benches and equipment — which pose a risk for injuries and collisions.

"So many people have been excited about it. I'm very appreciative,” Ottrix said. “They did a great job, man, it makes it look completely different. I think everybody's been excited about it. Our gym teacher and custodians, everybody has been taking pride and making sure that there are no scratches that get on it and that we take care of it.”