It's mosquito and tick season. Here are some precautions you can take

Hot weather has arrived in Northeast Ohio and, with it, some pesky insects. Summit County Public Health is reminding residents to take some basic precautions with the arrival of mosquito and tick season and the transmissible diseases they can carry.

SCPH notes mosquitoes can carry diseases such as West Nile Virus, while ticks may carry Lyme disease or other potential illnesses. The department says mosquitoes can be found both indoors and outside, while ticks are commonly found in grassy, wooded or brushy areas.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says while roughly eight out of 10 people who are bitten by a mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus may not experience any symptoms, some people can develop a fever, rash and nausea. A fever and rash are also among some of the symptoms associated with Lyme disease .

While anyone can develop symptoms, the CDC says anyone over the age of 55 is at greater risk of developing severe symptoms from West Nile Virus. Children between ages three and fourteen are most at risk from Lyme disease.

The Ohio Department of Health says it's seen an increase in the number of cases involving contact with ticks carrying diseases over a 10 year period with Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever being them most common.

How do I protect myself?

To avoid mosquito bites, Summit County Public Health suggests applying bug spray and wearing light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts. It also recommends removing any standing water from around your home, which could provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“It is very important to remember that there are simple precautions you can take while traveling and at home to help prevent mosquito borne diseases," said Sara Cochrane, the department's mosquito program supervisor.

If you're in an area likely to have ticks, the department recommends using a tick repellant, avoiding walking through high grass or brush and checking yourself, your kids or pets for ticks after coming inside. The Ohio Department of Health has tips for how to safely remove a tick from your body and how to dispose of it.