End of the line for popular Peninsula swimming spot?

The Quarry in Peninsula has been a popular swimming spot among Northeast Ohioans for decades. But according to a Facebook post , the operators say they won't have a 2025 season.

“With deep sadness we announce we will not open this season,” the Quarry’s post opened. “Thank you, Quarry patrons, for allowing me to serve you for the last 10 years. There are many things I wanted to do and couldn’t, but I certainly tried.”

For 68 years, the one-time rock quarry has been "a chill, old-school swimming hole in the heart of the Cuyahoga River Valley," according to its website. The announcement came as a surprise to some. Commenters on The Quarry's Facebook page asked what they could to to help save their beloved swimming spot.

“The landowners are not renewing our lease and have asked us to remove all of our items from the property,” The Quarry posted. “I have advocated for the quarry and solved many issues that blocked our progress, but I don’t own the land and I can’t force a private landowner to lease to us.”