Spot an issue at a cemetery? Ohio asks Memorial Day visitors to report safety, maintenance issues

Ohio officials are asking for the public's help to keep cemeteries beautiful and safe.

The Ohio Department of Commerce is asking people to report maintenance issues and concerns they may spot during cemetery visits, particularly as the Memorial Day holiday approaches and foot traffic increases, according to a press release.

There are 4,100 cemeteries registered statewide, according to the release. Family cemeteries and those that haven't had burials in more than 25 years are not required to register with the state.

Given the large number and size of the cemeteries, visitors play an important role in ensuring the sites remain properly maintained and are safe for guests throughout the entire year, said Daphne Hawk, a superintendent with the state's Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing.

“This solemn occasion offers an opportunity to spot potential safety issues at our state’s many cemeteries and bring them to light so they can be addressed,” Hawk said. “We would always encourage individuals to first report these concerns to cemetery management for resolution. However, if an issue persists and is not addressed, individuals may choose to file a complaint with the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission to seek a fair outcome.”

The public can submit a complaint using an online form.

The Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing also offers grants to assist cemeteries with repair projects, maintenance work or other upkeep.