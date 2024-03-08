© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/8/24

Season 2024 Episode 10 | 24m 10s

Between Super Tuesday and President Biden’s State of the Union address, the 2024 election continues to come into sharper focus. With a Biden vs. Trump matchup all but set, it’s going to be one of the strangest, and longest, general elections in history. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Eugene Daniels of Politico, Asma Khalid of NPR and Carlos Lozada of The New York Times to discuss this and more.

Aired: 03/07/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 12:16
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Biden’s State of the Union performance and his 2024 campaign
What Biden’s State of the Union address tells us about his 2024 campaign
Clip: S2024 E10 | 12:16
Watch 8:43
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What to expect with a likely Biden-Trump rematch in 2024
What to expect with a likely Biden-Trump rematch in 2024
Clip: S2024 E10 | 8:43
Watch 5:32
Washington Week with The Atlantic
McConnell’s legacy and role in Trump's GOP domination
McConnell’s lasting legacy and his role in Trump's domination of the GOP
Clip: S2024 E9 | 5:32
Watch 16:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Biden’s and Trump’s electoral weaknesses and strengths
Biden’s and Trump’s electoral weaknesses and strengths
Clip: S2024 E9 | 16:49
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/1/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/1/24
Episode: S2024 E9 | 24:10
Watch 10:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
If Trump returns office, will he abandon Ukraine to Putin?
If Trump returns office, will he abandon Ukraine to Putin?
Clip: S2024 E8 | 10:58
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/23/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/23/24
Episode: S2024 E8 | 24:10
Watch 10:40
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Ukraine's 2-year fight for survival against Russia
Ukraine's 2-year fight for survival against Russia
Clip: S2024 E8 | 10:40
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/16/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/16/24
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 7:52
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Trump’s legal setbacks affect the 2024 election
How Trump’s legal setbacks affect the 2024 election
Clip: S2024 E7 | 7:52
