Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24

As states restrict reproductive rights, Republicans scramble to insulate themselves from a potential political backlash. Plus, Speaker Mike Johnson makes a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to shore up support from Trump. Join guest moderator Franklin Foer, Lisa Desjardins of PBS NewsHour, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, Ryan Lizza of Politico and Domenico Montanaro of NPR to discuss this and more.