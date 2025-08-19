© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The Marlow Murder Club

Episode 3

Season 2 Episode 3 | 47m 06s

When a body is found in the middle of a suburban street with no apparent connection to Marlow, the trio is drawn into the case. They soon begin peeling back the layers of suburban perfection, digging beneath the petty day-to-day squabbles of neighbors.

Aired: 09/06/25 | Expires: 09/21/25
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Watch 1:00
The Marlow Murder Club
Season 2 Preview
Can Judith, Suzie, and Becks crack another case? Season 2 premieres on Sunday, August 24 at 9/8c.
Preview: S2 | 1:00
Watch 2:00
The Marlow Murder Club
What's Ahead in Season 2
Here's what you have to look forward to in Season 2 of The Marlow Murder Club.
Clip: S2 | 2:00
Watch 1:05
The Marlow Murder Club
The Animals of Marlow
Meet the adorable, furry, four-legged cast members of The Marlow Murder Club.
Clip: S1 | 1:05
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4 Preview
Judith makes a breakthrough and sets up a trap for the killer, but plans go awry.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:20
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4 Scene
Judith reveals a secret room in her home. Suzie and Becks are shocked by what they find.
Clip: S1 E4 | 1:20
Watch 45:34
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4
Judith makes a breakthrough and sets up a trap for the killer, but plans go awry.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:34
Watch 1:19
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3 Scene
Tanika briefs her team on the latest development in the case.
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:19
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3 Preview
Tanika recruits the trio as civilian advisors to help catch the killer.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 45:53
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3
As the police race against time, Tanika recruits the trio as civilian advisors to help catch the kil
Episode: S1 E3 | 45:53
Watch 2:46
The Marlow Murder Club
Filming in Marlow
Hear from writer Robert Thorogood and more about the "quintessential English-ness" of the town.
Clip: S1 | 2:46
Watch 51:31
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6
Can Judith and Becks catch the killer and save Suzie before it’s too late?
Episode: S2 E6 | 51:31
Watch 47:29
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5
Could the shocking accident at Marlow Sailing Club actually be the perfect murder?
Episode: S2 E5 | 47:29
Watch 47:44
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4
Is the new body a coincidence, or could the killer behind Louis Oldham’s death have struck before?
Episode: S2 E4 | 47:44
Watch 48:37
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 2
The pressure to solve the mystery of Sir Peter’s death intensifies.
Episode: S2 E2 | 48:37
Watch 46:53
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 1
A groom is dead, a new will surfaces, and Judith, Becks, and Suzie are on the case once again.
Episode: S2 E1 | 46:53
Watch 45:53
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 2
Despite Tanika’s warnings Judith, Becks and Suzie continue to investigate.
Episode: S1 E2 | 45:53
Watch 46:00
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 1
When a brutal murder shocks the peaceful town of Marlow, Judith, Becks, and Suzie investigate.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:00