The Marlow Murder Club

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 46m 00s

When a brutal murder shocks the peaceful town of Marlow, Judith begins her own investigation, enlisting help from the vicar’s wife Becks and local dog walker Suzie Harris.

Aired: 10/26/24 | Expires: 11/10/24
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Watch 45:34
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4
Judith makes a breakthrough and sets up a trap for the killer, but plans go awry.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:34
Watch 45:53
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3
As the police race against time, Tanika recruits the trio as civilian advisors to help catch the kil
Episode: S1 E3 | 45:53
Watch 45:53
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 2
Despite Tanika’s warnings Judith, Becks and Suzie continue to investigate.
Episode: S1 E2 | 45:53
Watch 2:02
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 2 Scene
Becks and Suzie meet at their first visit to Judith's home.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 2 Preview
Despite Tanika’s warnings Judith, Becks and Suzie continue to investigate.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
The Marlow Murder Club
Meet the Murder Club
Stars Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan, and more introduce us to their characters.
Clip: S1 | 2:45
Watch 1:55
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 1 Scene
Judith checks in with DS Tanika Malik the morning after hearing a gunshot near her home.
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:55
Watch 1:00
The Marlow Murder Club
The Marlow Murder Club: Official Preview
Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan and Natalie Dew star in The Marlow Murder Club.
Preview: 1:00
Watch 2:29
The Marlow Murder Club
What is The Marlow Murder Club?
Writer Robert Thorogood and the cast describe the thrilling new cozy mystery.
Clip: S1 | 2:29
