Can Judith, Suzie, and Becks crack another case? Season 2 premieres on Sunday, August 24 at 9/8c.
Here's what you have to look forward to in Season 2 of The Marlow Murder Club.
Meet the adorable, furry, four-legged cast members of The Marlow Murder Club.
Judith makes a breakthrough and sets up a trap for the killer, but plans go awry.
Judith reveals a secret room in her home. Suzie and Becks are shocked by what they find.
Tanika briefs her team on the latest development in the case.
Tanika recruits the trio as civilian advisors to help catch the killer.
Hear from writer Robert Thorogood and more about the "quintessential English-ness" of the town.
Can Judith and Becks catch the killer and save Suzie before it’s too late?
Could the shocking accident at Marlow Sailing Club actually be the perfect murder?
A body is found in the middle of a suburban street, and the trio digs into secrets of the residents.
The pressure to solve the mystery of Sir Peter’s death intensifies.
A groom is dead, a new will surfaces, and Judith, Becks, and Suzie are on the case once again.
Despite Tanika’s warnings Judith, Becks and Suzie continue to investigate.
When a brutal murder shocks the peaceful town of Marlow, Judith, Becks, and Suzie investigate.