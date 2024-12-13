Extras
These nominees are determined to make a difference to the health of our blue planet.
These nominees are working to reduce the problem of waste with global impact.
These nominees are all fighting to combat risks to the natural world.
These nominees are fighting to provide us a healthier environment to breathe.
These nominees urgently focus on reducing carbon emissions and slowing global heating.
Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize on Nov. 12, 2023.
Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William's environmental award.
Chloe and Halle Bailey perform "Feeling Good" at the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Billie Eilish and FINNEAS perform "my future" for the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Ellie Goulding performs "Still Falling For You" live at the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
The Earthshot Prize Season 2023
-
The Earthshot Prize 2022
