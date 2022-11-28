Extras
Prince William, Prince of Wales, addresses the audience at the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, presents the award for "Clean Our Air."
Soccer player David Beckham presents The Earthshot Prize for "Build a Waste-Free World."
Actor Rami Malek presents the Earthshot Prize for "Fix Our Climate."
Actress Shailene Woodley presents the Earthshot Prize for "Revive Our Oceans."
Annie Lennox performs "Here Comes The Rain Again" at the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Ellie Goulding performs "Still Falling For You" live at the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Chloe and Halle Bailey perform "Feeling Good" at the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Warming temperatures, pollution and more are having a devastating impact on our oceans.
Almost everything we do has a carbon footprint. That carbon is destabilizing our planet.