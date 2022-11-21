© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize 2022

Season 2022 Episode 1 | 59m 50s

Celebrate the annual ceremony of Prince William's prestigious environmental award: The Earthshot Prize. The star-studded event honors this year's five winners and their innovative solutions to help repair our planet.

Aired: 12/04/22 | Expires: 01/04/23
The Earthshot Prize 2022
Extras
Preview
Watch 0:30
The Earthshot Prize
Preview
Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William's environmental award.
Preview: S2022 E1 | 0:30
Chloe x Halle - "Feeling Good" | Live Performance
Watch 3:33
The Earthshot Prize
Chloe x Halle - "Feeling Good" | Live Performance
Chloe and Halle Bailey perform "Feeling Good" at the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Clip: S2022 E1 | 3:33
Billie Eilish with FINNEAS - "my future" | Performance
Watch 3:38
The Earthshot Prize
Billie Eilish with FINNEAS - "my future" | Performance
Billie Eilish and FINNEAS perform "my future" for the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Clip: S2022 E1 | 3:38
Ellie Goulding - "Still Falling For You" | Live Performance
Watch 2:28
The Earthshot Prize
Ellie Goulding - "Still Falling For You" | Live Performance
Ellie Goulding performs "Still Falling For You" live at the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Clip: S2022 E1 | 2:28
Annie Lennox - "Here Comes The Rain Again" | Live
Watch 2:49
The Earthshot Prize
Annie Lennox - "Here Comes The Rain Again" | Live
Annie Lennox performs "Here Comes The Rain Again" at the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Clip: S2022 E1 | 2:49
David Beckham Presents "Build a Waste-Free World"
Watch 6:52
The Earthshot Prize
David Beckham Presents "Build a Waste-Free World"
Soccer player David Beckham presents The Earthshot Prize for "Build a Waste-Free World."
Clip: S2022 E1 | 6:52
Catherine O'Hara Presents "Protect and Restore Nature"
Watch 6:39
The Earthshot Prize
Catherine O'Hara Presents "Protect and Restore Nature"
Actress Catherine O'Hara presents The Earthshot Prize for "Protect and Restore Nature."
Clip: S2022 E1 | 6:39
Shailene Woodley Presents the Award for "Revive Our Oceans"
Watch 7:12
The Earthshot Prize
Shailene Woodley Presents the Award for "Revive Our Oceans"
Actress Shailene Woodley presents the Earthshot Prize for "Revive Our Oceans."
Clip: S2022 E1 | 7:12
Rami Malek Presents the Award for "Fix Our Climate"
Watch 6:46
The Earthshot Prize
Rami Malek Presents the Award for "Fix Our Climate"
Actor Rami Malek presents the Earthshot Prize for "Fix Our Climate."
Clip: S2022 E1 | 6:46
Revive Our Oceans
Watch 6:50
The Earthshot Prize
Revive Our Oceans
Warming temperatures, pollution and more are having a devastating impact on our oceans.
Clip: S2022 E1 | 6:50