The Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize 2023

Season 2023 Episode 1

Celebrate the annual ceremony of Prince William’s prestigious environmental award: The Earthshot Prize. The star-studded event honors this year’s five winners and their innovative solutions to help repair our planet within the next ten years.

Aired: 11/11/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Earthshot Prize
2023 Preview
Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize on Nov. 12, 2023.
Preview: S2023 | 0:30
Watch 2:47
The Earthshot Prize
2023 Nominees: Build a Waste-Free World
These nominees are working to reduce the problem of waste with global impact.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 2:47
Watch 3:01
The Earthshot Prize
2023 Nominees: Revive our Oceans
These nominees are determined to make a difference to the health of our blue planet.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 3:01
Watch 2:59
The Earthshot Prize
2023 Nominees: Protect and Restore Nature
These nominees are all fighting to combat risks to the natural world.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 2:59
Watch 3:00
The Earthshot Prize
2023 Nominees: Clean our Air
These nominees are fighting to provide us a healthier environment to breathe.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 3:00
Watch 3:03
The Earthshot Prize
2023 Nominees: Fix our Climate
These nominees urgently focus on reducing carbon emissions and slowing global heating.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 3:03
Watch 0:30
The Earthshot Prize
Preview
Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William's environmental award.
Preview: S2022 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:33
The Earthshot Prize
Chloe x Halle - "Feeling Good" | Live Performance
Chloe and Halle Bailey perform "Feeling Good" at the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Clip: S2022 E1 | 3:33
Watch 3:38
The Earthshot Prize
Billie Eilish with FINNEAS - "my future" | Performance
Billie Eilish and FINNEAS perform "my future" for the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Clip: S2022 E1 | 3:38
Watch 2:28
The Earthshot Prize
Ellie Goulding - "Still Falling For You" | Live Performance
Ellie Goulding performs "Still Falling For You" live at the 2022 Earthshot Prize.
Clip: S2022 E1 | 2:28
Watch 59:50
The Earthshot Prize
The Earthshot Prize 2022
Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William's environmental award.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 59:50