© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

Making it in America

Season 6 Episode 1 | 25m 49s

Kelly introduces the season with an overview of the findings from her last 43 episodes and an explanation of this season’s theme: making it in America. Speaking with people like sociologist Matthew Desmond and journalist Linda Villarosa, the forthcoming conversations focus on the steps necessary to create a country where people not only belong but feel they can claim the U.S. as their home.

Aired: 10/01/23 | Expires: 10/01/26
Extras
Watch 1:00
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
David Brooks Promo Clip
David Brooks breaks down the American relational crisis and our devolving social skills.
Clip: S6 E10 | 1:00
Watch 0:59
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Arianna Huffington Promo Clip
Arianna Huffington on downtime in the human operating system as a feature, not a bug.
Clip: S6 E9 | 0:59
Watch 1:04
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Rachel Zoffness Promo Clip
Rachel Zoffness illustrates how treating pain is about treating the person as a whole.
Clip: S6 E8 | 1:04
Watch 0:47
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Matthew Desmond Promo Clip
Matthew Desmond underlines the root causes of poverty in the United States.
Clip: S6 E3 | 0:47
Watch 0:30
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Season 6 Preview
Inspiring and thought-provoking interviews conducted by author Kelly Corrigan.
Preview: S6 | 0:30
Watch 0:59
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Making it in America Promo Clip
Kelly Corrigan explains the meaning behind this season’s theme: making it in America.
Clip: S6 E1 | 0:59
Watch 1:11
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Neal Brennan Promo Clip
Neal Brennan thinks stand-up has "more meat on the bone" than just performing comedy.
Clip: S5 E7 | 1:11
Watch 1:05
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Jewel Promo Clip
Musician, author and philanthropist Jewel revisits her journey into becoming a music star.
Clip: S5 E6 | 1:05
Watch 0:56
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Del Seymour Promo Clip
Del Seymour talks through his journey developing the nonprofit Code Tenderloin.
Clip: S5 E5 | 0:56
Watch 0:41
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Maya Shankar Promo Clip
Losing the violin taught Maya Shankar to view her identity as more malleable.
Clip: S5 E4 | 0:41
All
  • All
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 6
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 5
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 4
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 3
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 2
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 1
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
David Brooks
Cultural commentator David Brooks on repairing our social fabric through deep listening.
Episode: S6 E10
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Arianna Huffington
CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, on beating burnout with behavioral change.
Episode: S6 E9
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Rachel Zoffness
Pain psychologist Rachel Zoffness analyzes the science of pain and its myths.
Episode: S6 E8
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Matthew Desmond
Pulitzer Prize winner and sociologist Matthew Desmond on the socioeconomic gap in the U.S.
Episode: S6 E3
Watch 26:15
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Neal Brennan
Comedian Neal Brennan talks about his life in comedy and its current landscape.
Episode: S5 E7 | 26:15
Watch 26:16
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Jewel
Musician, author and philanthropist Jewel revisits her journey into becoming a music star.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:16
Watch 26:16
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Del Seymour
Del Seymour speaks to lasting solutions to solving issues of addiction and homelessness.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
Watch 26:15
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Maya Shankar
Cognitive scientist Maya Shankar shares insights on change, identity, and the human brain.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:15
Watch 26:27
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Lang Lang
World-renowned pianist Lang Lang speaks on his life’s work, discipline, and family.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:27
Watch 26:27
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Constance Wu
Actress Constance Wu talks about her upbringing, acting and screen representation.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:27