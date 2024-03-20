© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

The State of Well-Being in America

Season 7 Episode 1 | 26m 05s

Kelly introduces the season by sitting down with Dr. Atul Gawande, Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett and Dr. Dani Dumitriu to discuss the state of mental health and well-being in America today. Our experts address the dip in average life expectancy, how context shapes our behavior, and the power of community and connection with quality of life.

Aired: 03/31/24 | Expires: 03/31/27
Extras
Watch 0:30
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Season 7 Preview
Thought-provoking interviews on what it means to be “well,” conducted by Kelly Corrigan.
Preview: S7 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
David Brooks Promo Clip
David Brooks breaks down the American relational crisis and our devolving social skills.
Clip: S6 E10 | 1:00
Watch 0:59
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Arianna Huffington Promo Clip
Arianna Huffington on downtime in the human operating system as a feature, not a bug.
Clip: S6 E9 | 0:59
Watch 1:04
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Rachel Zoffness Promo Clip
Rachel Zoffness illustrates how treating pain is about treating the person as a whole.
Clip: S6 E8 | 1:04
Watch 1:40
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Pete Buttigieg Promo Clip
Pete Buttigieg defines what he sees as a complete street in America.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:40
Watch 1:06
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Linda Villarosa Promo Clip
Linda Villarosa explains the outcomes of poor treatment of Black Americans in health care.
Clip: S6 E6 | 1:06
Watch 2:28
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Ret. Col. Greg Gadson Promo Clip
Ret. Col. Greg Gadson attributes his resilience and strength to his wife, Kimberly Thomas.
Clip: S6 E5 | 2:28
Watch 2:02
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Ginni Rometty Promo Clip
Ginni Rometty explains her view that democracy hinges on people having brighter futures.
Clip: S6 E4 | 2:02
Watch 0:47
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Matthew Desmond Promo Clip
Matthew Desmond underlines the root causes of poverty in the United States.
Clip: S6 E3 | 0:47
Watch 1:03
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Gitanjali Rao Promo Clip
Gitanjali Rao shares her practice of rooting all of her scientific endeavors in empathy.
Clip: S6 E2 | 1:03
Watch 26:05
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dima Amso
Kelly speaks with Dr. Dima Amso about childhood development and the role of nurture.
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:05
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
David Brooks
Cultural commentator David Brooks on repairing our social fabric through deep listening.
Episode: S6 E10 | 25:51
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Arianna Huffington
CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, on beating burnout with behavioral change.
Episode: S6 E9 | 25:48
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Rachel Zoffness
Pain psychologist Rachel Zoffness analyzes the science of pain and its myths.
Episode: S6 E8 | 25:51
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on designing for safety and equity.
Episode: S6 E7 | 25:51
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Linda Villarosa
Writer Linda Villarosa talks about racial health disparities and how to make progress.
Episode: S6 E6 | 25:48
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Ret. Col. Greg Gadson
Army Col. (Ret.) Gregory D. Gadson on resilience and the role purpose plays in success.
Episode: S6 E5 | 25:51
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Ginni Rometty
Former Chairman and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty talks about inclusion and leading by example.
Episode: S6 E4 | 25:48
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Matthew Desmond
Pulitzer Prize winner and sociologist Matthew Desmond on the socioeconomic gap in the U.S.
Episode: S6 E3 | 25:48
Watch 25:52
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Gitanjali Rao
Inventor and student scientist Gitanjali Rao on innovation in service of social needs.
Episode: S6 E2 | 25:52