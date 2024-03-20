© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

Leanne Williams

Season 7 Episode 4

Kelly sits down with Dr. Leanne Williams, founding director of the Stanford Center for Precision Mental Health and Wellness, to discuss mental health disorders and therapies. They are joined by hospice and palliative care physician Dr. BJ Miller, and comedian W. Kamau Bell to elaborate on depression, stigmas and misconceptions associated with mental illness, and how we can move forward.

Aired: 04/21/24
Extras
Watch 2:47
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Leanne Williams Promo Clip
Dr. Williams speaks on the impact of brain imaging technology on mental health research.
Clip: S7 E4 | 2:47
Watch 2:37
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Francis Collins Promo Clip
Dr. Collins points out how to distinguish reputable news from misinformation.
Clip: S7 E3 | 2:37
Watch 1:33
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dima Amso Promo Clip
Dr. Dima Amso and the complexity that’s often overlooked when discussing upbringing.
Clip: S7 E2 | 1:33
Watch 0:30
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Season 7 Preview
Thought-provoking interviews on what it means to be “well,” conducted by Kelly Corrigan.
Preview: S7 | 0:30
Watch 2:52
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Well Being in the Modern World Promo Clip
The farce of ‘fix-all’ health solutions and the importance of tailored routines.
Clip: S7 E1 | 2:52
Watch 1:00
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
David Brooks Promo Clip
David Brooks breaks down the American relational crisis and our devolving social skills.
Clip: S6 E10 | 1:00
Watch 0:59
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Arianna Huffington Promo Clip
Arianna Huffington on downtime in the human operating system as a feature, not a bug.
Clip: S6 E9 | 0:59
Watch 1:04
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Rachel Zoffness Promo Clip
Rachel Zoffness illustrates how treating pain is about treating the person as a whole.
Clip: S6 E8 | 1:04
Watch 1:40
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Pete Buttigieg Promo Clip
Pete Buttigieg defines what he sees as a complete street in America.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:40
Watch 1:06
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Linda Villarosa Promo Clip
Linda Villarosa explains the outcomes of poor treatment of Black Americans in health care.
Clip: S6 E6 | 1:06
All
  • All
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 7
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 6
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 5
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 4
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 3
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 2
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 1
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Francis Collins
Kelly speaks with Dr. Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health.
Episode: S7 E3
Watch 26:05
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dima Amso
Kelly speaks with Dr. Dima Amso about childhood development and the role of nurture.
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:05
Watch 26:05
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
The State of Well-Being in America
Kelly discusses the current state of well-being in America with a panel of health experts.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:05
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
David Brooks
Cultural commentator David Brooks on repairing our social fabric through deep listening.
Episode: S6 E10 | 25:51
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Arianna Huffington
CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, on beating burnout with behavioral change.
Episode: S6 E9 | 25:48
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Rachel Zoffness
Pain psychologist Rachel Zoffness analyzes the science of pain and its myths.
Episode: S6 E8 | 25:51
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on designing for safety and equity.
Episode: S6 E7 | 25:51
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Linda Villarosa
Writer Linda Villarosa talks about racial health disparities and how to make progress.
Episode: S6 E6 | 25:48
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Ret. Col. Greg Gadson
Army Col. (Ret.) Gregory D. Gadson on resilience and the role purpose plays in success.
Episode: S6 E5 | 25:51
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Ginni Rometty
Former Chairman and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty talks about inclusion and leading by example.
Episode: S6 E4 | 25:48