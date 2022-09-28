© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

Mahogany Browne

Season 4 Episode 2 | 26m 09s

Kelly Corrigan speaks with poet and educator Mahogany L. Browne to learn more about the power of poetry and the importance of listening to younger generations. Mahogany speaks to the various ways in which her work aims to address both personal and broader societal issues of race, sexism and systemic oppression.

Aired: 10/10/22
Mahogany Browne
