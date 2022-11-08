Lisa Feldman Barrett

Extras
Actor and writer Selma Blair shares personal stories and talks about transcending labels.
Academy award nominee and best-selling author Nick Hornby talks about writing.
Dave Eggers speaks to his non-profit work and his interest in remaining optimistic.
Former Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal talks government and justice.
Journalist Katie Couric speaks about the history of news media and her personal journey.
Omar Tate speaks to the culinary history of America and the legacy that drives his work.
Mahogany L. Browne speaks to the role that poetry plays in self and community empowerment.
Angela Duckworth speaks to the fundamentals around grit, self-perception and optimism.
Former president of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards talks about intrinsic activism.
Angela Duckworth speaks to the fundamentals around grit, self-perception and optimism.
Anthony Ray Hinton spent nearly 30 years on death row for a crime he didn’t commit.