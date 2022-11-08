© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

Lisa Feldman Barrett

Season 4 Episode 8 | 26m 09s

Kelly Corrigan speaks to neuroscientist, professor and author Lisa Feldman Barrett. She offers ways to reframe anxiety as determination and describes ways in which we can take care of each other’s nervous systems. Lisa also explains the creation of emotions, the debate between naturalists and environmentalists, and why she believes most traits can be developed.

Aired: 11/21/22 | Expires: 11/21/26
Lisa Feldman Barrett
