© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show September 6, 2024

Season 24 Episode 36 | 26m 45s

Some changes announced affecting this fall’s election. The race to register voters is on ahead of the deadline next month. And a school district is warned about how it’s transporting kids, as schools deal with a statewide bus driver shortage. Jen Miller with the League of Women Voters of Ohio is our studio guest.

Aired: 09/05/24
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 30, 2024
Court Abortion Decision, GOP Poll Watchers, Labor Day Labor Discussions
Episode: S24 E35 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio August 23, 2024
Reactions To Ballot Board And Political Conventions
Episode: S24 E34 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 16, 2024
FirstEnergy FInes, Presidential Race Analysis
Episode: S24 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 9, 2024
Moreno Rally, Legal Pot Sales, Witness To History
Episode: S24 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 2, 2024
DeWine Looks For Rejection Of Redistricting Proposal, Backers Of Amendment Disagree
Episode: S24 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 26, 2024
Biden Out, Redistricting Heads To Ballot, Appalachian Economic Growth
Episode: S24 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 19, 2024
J.D. Vance Is VP Pick, Democrats Meet, Foodbanks In Crisis
Episode: S24 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 12, 2024
No Minimum Wage Hike Vote, Religion And Public Schools
Episode: S24 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 3, 2024
Two Fall Ballot Issues, Fiscal Year Discussed
Episode: S24 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 28, 2024
Capital Budget Breakdown
Episode: S24 E26 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State of Ohio Season 24
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 30, 2024
Court Abortion Decision, GOP Poll Watchers, Labor Day Labor Discussions
Episode: S24 E35 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio August 23, 2024
Reactions To Ballot Board And Political Conventions
Episode: S24 E34 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 16, 2024
FirstEnergy FInes, Presidential Race Analysis
Episode: S24 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 9, 2024
Moreno Rally, Legal Pot Sales, Witness To History
Episode: S24 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 2, 2024
DeWine Looks For Rejection Of Redistricting Proposal, Backers Of Amendment Disagree
Episode: S24 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 26, 2024
Biden Out, Redistricting Heads To Ballot, Appalachian Economic Growth
Episode: S24 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 19, 2024
J.D. Vance Is VP Pick, Democrats Meet, Foodbanks In Crisis
Episode: S24 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 12, 2024
No Minimum Wage Hike Vote, Religion And Public Schools
Episode: S24 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 3, 2024
Two Fall Ballot Issues, Fiscal Year Discussed
Episode: S24 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 28, 2024
Capital Budget Breakdown
Episode: S24 E26 | 26:45