WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show August 29, 2025

Season 25 Episode 35 | 26m 45s

Lawsuit over proof of citizenship requirement to register at BMV. Mental health professionals are in more demand than ever, and there’s not enough of them to meet it. Our lieutenant governor – is touching down in middle schools with some goals for those students. Guests are Katie Paris of Red, Wine and Blue and LeeAnne Cornyn of the Dept of Mental Health and Addiction Services

Aired: 08/28/25
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 22, 2025
Sherrod Brown, Bernie Moreno Interviewed
Episode: S25 E34 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 15, 2025
Poverty, Eye Care For Kids, Dark Statehouse
Episode: S25 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 8, 2025
Property Tax
Episode: S25 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 1, 2025
Pixelle Almost Gone, Prosecuting Attorneys, Care For Fragile Kids
Episode: S25 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 25, 2025
House Returns, Medicaid, H2Ohio Cuts
Episode: S25 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 18, 2025
Paper Mill Closure, House Returns
Episode: S25 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 11, 2025
House Comes Back
Episode: S25 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 4, 2025
DeWine Budget Veto, Objections To Browns Money
Episode: S25 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 27, 2025
State Budget, Browns Stadium, Allison Russo
Episode: S25 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 20. 2025
Final State Budget, Medical Debt
Episode: S25 E25 | 26:45
