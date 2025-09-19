© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State of Ohio Show SEptember 19, 2025

Season 25 Episode 38 | 26m 45s

Concerns about the future of free speech on college campuses following Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Jo Ingles reports on concerns farmers have about the future of their industry. Guests are Sen. Jerry Cirino (R) and Jen Miller of the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

Aired: 09/18/25
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 12, 2025
Redistricting Returns, Shocking Power Bills
Episode: S25 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 5, 2025
State Stake In Intel, Affordable Housing Shortage
Episode: S25 E36 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 29, 2025
BMV Requirement, Mental Health Demand, Tressel Kid Fitness
Episode: S25 E35 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 22, 2025
Sherrod Brown, Bernie Moreno Interviewed
Episode: S25 E34 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 15, 2025
Poverty, Eye Care For Kids, Dark Statehouse
Episode: S25 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 8, 2025
Property Tax
Episode: S25 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 1, 2025
Pixelle Almost Gone, Prosecuting Attorneys, Care For Fragile Kids
Episode: S25 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 25, 2025
House Returns, Medicaid, H2Ohio Cuts
Episode: S25 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 18, 2025
Paper Mill Closure, House Returns
Episode: S25 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 11, 2025
House Comes Back
Episode: S25 E28 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State of Ohio Season 25
  • The State of Ohio Season 24
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 12, 2025
Redistricting Returns, Shocking Power Bills
Episode: S25 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 5, 2025
State Stake In Intel, Affordable Housing Shortage
Episode: S25 E36 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 29, 2025
BMV Requirement, Mental Health Demand, Tressel Kid Fitness
Episode: S25 E35 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 22, 2025
Sherrod Brown, Bernie Moreno Interviewed
Episode: S25 E34 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 15, 2025
Poverty, Eye Care For Kids, Dark Statehouse
Episode: S25 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 8, 2025
Property Tax
Episode: S25 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 1, 2025
Pixelle Almost Gone, Prosecuting Attorneys, Care For Fragile Kids
Episode: S25 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 25, 2025
House Returns, Medicaid, H2Ohio Cuts
Episode: S25 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 18, 2025
Paper Mill Closure, House Returns
Episode: S25 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 11, 2025
House Comes Back
Episode: S25 E28 | 26:45