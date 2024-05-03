© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show May 24, 2024

Season 24 Episode 21 | 26m 45s

Gov. Mike DeWine takes an action done three times in 50 years to fix the Biden ballot situation. And the turmoil at the state teachers pension fund has sparked a lawsuit and a board reshuffle – but a retired teachers’ group says they’ve been sounding off on this for years.

Aired: 05/23/24
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 17, 2024
STRS Turmoil, Minimum Wage And Income Tax Debate
Episode: S24 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 10. 2024
Campus Protests, Opposing Views On Israel/Palestine Conflict
Episode: S24 E19 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 3, 2024
House Speaker Removes Posts. Animal Protection Laws
Episode: S24 E18 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 26, 2024
Dark HB 6 Money, ODJFS Head In Studio
Episode: S24 E17 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 19, 2024
State Housing Crisis, Interview With Two Mayors
Episode: S24 E16 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 12, 2024
Randazzo Death, State Of The State Speech, Eclipse Mania
Episode: S24 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 5, 2024
Eclipse Mania, Sec of State Election Discussion
Episode: S24 E14 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 29, 2024
Gender-Affirming Ban In Court, Householder Hit With State Charges, Post-Primary Analysis
Episode: S24 E13 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 22, 2024
March Primary Results
Episode: S24 E12 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 15, 2024
GOP U.S. Senate Race, Joe Manchin
Episode: S24 E11 | 26:45
