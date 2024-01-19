© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show March 22, 2024

Season 24 Episode 12 | 26m 45s

The March primary ends with some expected wins and some unexpected surprises decided by very low turnout. We’ll hear from the candidates and look forward to what’s next, this week in “The State of Ohio”.

Aired: 03/21/24
