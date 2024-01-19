© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show March 15, 2024

Season 24 Episode 11 | 26m 45s

Ohio’s Republican race for US Senate gets tighter and more expensive as election day looms closer. And a conversation with a would-be presidential candidate connected to a group that still may launch a third-party ticket. Senator Joe Manchin joins Karen Kasler in an extended conversation/

Aired: 03/14/24
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 8, 2024
Redistricting Rally, Frank LaRose
Episode: S24 E10 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 1, 2024
College Scholarship Changes, Bernie Moreno In Studio
Episode: S24 E9 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 23, 2024
Early Voting, Sen. Matt Dolan
Episode: S24 E8 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 16, 2024
Criminal Charges For Energy Execs, Property Tax Laws
Episode: S24 E7 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 9. 2024
House Spending, Sports Betting, Amtrak In Ohio
Episode: S24 E6 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 2, 2023
New Execution Method, School Bus Safety, Personal Income Tax
Episode: S24 E5 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 26, 2024
DeWine Veto Override, State Income Tax, Space Pioneers Honored
Episode: S24 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio January 19, 2024
DeWine Hemp Warning, Property Taxes
Episode: S24 E3 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 12, 2023
GOP Override Of DeWine Veto
Episode: S24 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 5. 2024
Trans Youth Bill, New State Education Director
Episode: S24 E1 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State of Ohio Season 24
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 8, 2024
Redistricting Rally, Frank LaRose
Episode: S24 E10 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 1, 2024
College Scholarship Changes, Bernie Moreno In Studio
Episode: S24 E9 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 23, 2024
Early Voting, Sen. Matt Dolan
Episode: S24 E8 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 16, 2024
Criminal Charges For Energy Execs, Property Tax Laws
Episode: S24 E7 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 9. 2024
House Spending, Sports Betting, Amtrak In Ohio
Episode: S24 E6 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 2, 2023
New Execution Method, School Bus Safety, Personal Income Tax
Episode: S24 E5 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 26, 2024
DeWine Veto Override, State Income Tax, Space Pioneers Honored
Episode: S24 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio January 19, 2024
DeWine Hemp Warning, Property Taxes
Episode: S24 E3 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 12, 2023
GOP Override Of DeWine Veto
Episode: S24 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 5. 2024
Trans Youth Bill, New State Education Director
Episode: S24 E1 | 26:45