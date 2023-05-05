© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show July 7. 2023

Season 23 Episode 27 | 26m 45s

Supporters of reproductive rights and legalized marijuana bring in hundreds of thousands of signatures for the fall ballot. The state budget is signed after the deadline, along with dozens of vetoes. And the congressional map that was ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court will go back to the court again – but it’s a different court this time.

Aired: 07/06/23
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 30, 2023
Householder And Borges Sentenced, State Budget Deadline
Episode: S23 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 23, 2023
Householder Sentencing Pending
Episode: S23 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 15, 2023
Senate GOP Passes Budget
Episode: S23 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 8, 2023
Senate GOP Budget, Reporter Roundtable
Episode: S23 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 2, 2023
Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste (D)
Episode: S23 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 26, 2023
August Election, New Ohio Tax Law
Episode: S23 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 19, 2023
Constitution Change Ballot, GOP CollegeBill, ODNR Budget Cuts
Episode: S23 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 12, 2023
60% voter approval amendment on an August special election
Episode: S23 E19 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 5, 2023
August Special Election, Opposition To Higher Education Changes
Episode: S23 E18 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 28, 2023
60% Voter Approval Heads To House, Sponsor Discusses Higher Ed Bill
Episode: S23 E17 | 26:45
