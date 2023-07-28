© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show July 28, 2023

Season 23 Episode 30 | 26m 45s

It’s official. Ohioans will be voting this November to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution. It’s possible a law allowing marijuana use for Ohioans over 21 might make the ballot too. And Issue 1 is driving Ohioans to the polls. We’ll talk to our reporter roundtable about that.

Aired: 07/26/23
