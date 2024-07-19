© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show July 19, 2024

Season 24 Episode 29 | 26m 45s

Ohio’s junior US Senator rises fast to join the Trump ticket as his running mate. As Republicans convene in Milwaukee, Democrats rally in Columbus. And demand continues to grow at Ohio’s foodbanks. Studio guest is Joree Novotny, Executive Director for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks.

Aired: 07/18/24
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 12, 2024
No Minimum Wage Hike Vote, Religion And Public Schools
Episode: S24 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 3, 2024
Two Fall Ballot Issues, Fiscal Year Discussed
Episode: S24 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 28, 2024
Capital Budget Breakdown
Episode: S24 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 21, 2024
Tech Demands On Utilities, Property Tax Laws
Episode: S24 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 14, 2024
Legal Pot, $700M Going Out, Voting Laws
Episode: S24 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 7, 2024
Special Bill Challenge, Legal Pot, Former Speaker Cleared
Episode: S24 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 31, 2024
Special Legislative Sessions
Episode: S24 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 24, 2024
DeWine Orders Action On Biden Ballot, STRS Troubles
Episode: S24 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 17, 2024
STRS Turmoil, Minimum Wage And Income Tax Debate
Episode: S24 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 10, 2024
Campus Protests, Opposing Views On Israel/Palestine Conflict
Episode: S24 E19 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State of Ohio Season 24
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 12, 2024
No Minimum Wage Hike Vote, Religion And Public Schools
Episode: S24 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 3, 2024
Two Fall Ballot Issues, Fiscal Year Discussed
Episode: S24 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 28, 2024
Capital Budget Breakdown
Episode: S24 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 21, 2024
Tech Demands On Utilities, Property Tax Laws
Episode: S24 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 14, 2024
Legal Pot, $700M Going Out, Voting Laws
Episode: S24 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 7, 2024
Special Bill Challenge, Legal Pot, Former Speaker Cleared
Episode: S24 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 31, 2024
Special Legislative Sessions
Episode: S24 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 24, 2024
DeWine Orders Action On Biden Ballot, STRS Troubles
Episode: S24 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 17, 2024
STRS Turmoil, Minimum Wage And Income Tax Debate
Episode: S24 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 10, 2024
Campus Protests, Opposing Views On Israel/Palestine Conflict
Episode: S24 E19 | 26:45