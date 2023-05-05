© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show July 14, 2023

Season 23 Episode 28 | 26m 45s

Early voting for the sole issue on the August 8 special election ballot is underway. And there’s increasing trouble for low-income Ohioans.

Aired: 07/13/23
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 7. 2023
Voting Petitions Submitted, State Budget, Gerrymandered Maps
Episode: S23 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 30, 2023
Householder And Borges Sentenced, State Budget Deadline
Episode: S23 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 23, 2023
Householder Sentencing Pending
Episode: S23 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 15, 2023
Senate GOP Passes Budget
Episode: S23 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 8, 2023
Senate GOP Budget, Reporter Roundtable
Episode: S23 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 2, 2023
Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste (D)
Episode: S23 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 26, 2023
August Election, New Ohio Tax Law
Episode: S23 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 19, 2023
Constitution Change Ballot, GOP CollegeBill, ODNR Budget Cuts
Episode: S23 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 12, 2023
60% voter approval amendment on an August special election
Episode: S23 E19 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 5, 2023
August Special Election, Opposition To Higher Education Changes
Episode: S23 E18 | 26:45
