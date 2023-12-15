© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show December 15, 2023

Season 23 Episode 50 | 26m 45s

It’s been a long and busy year in the Statehouse, with a lot of activity centered on the House. The leaders of that chamber talk about 2023. House Speaker Jason Stephens (R) and House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D) are guests.

Aired: 12/14/23
