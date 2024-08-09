© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show August 9, 2024

Season 24 Episode 32 | 26m 45s

This election year has already been busy, and there’s still 90 days to go. Sarah Donaldson reports from Miami County, where some of the first recreational marijuana in the state was sold. Studio guest is AP reporter Julie Carr Smyth, who was an eyewitness to the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

Aired: 08/08/24
