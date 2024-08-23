© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show August 30, 2024

Season 24 Episode 35 | 26m 45s

A decision comes out on an abortion-related law, but still no ruling on another one. Republicans launch a drive for volunteers to watch for problems at the polls. A Labor Day look at how Ohio workers are faring. Studio guests are Sec of State Frank LaRose (R), Policy Matters Ohio exec. dir. Hannah Halbert, and Buckeye Institute research fellow Greg Lawson

Aired: 08/29/24
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio August 23, 2024
Reactions To Ballot Board And Political Conventions
Episode: S24 E34 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 16, 2024
FirstEnergy FInes, Presidential Race Analysis
Episode: S24 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 9, 2024
Moreno Rally, Legal Pot Sales, Witness To History
Episode: S24 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 2, 2024
DeWine Looks For Rejection Of Redistricting Proposal, Backers Of Amendment Disagree
Episode: S24 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 26, 2024
Biden Out, Redistricting Heads To Ballot, Appalachian Economic Growth
Episode: S24 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 19, 2024
J.D. Vance Is VP Pick, Democrats Meet, Foodbanks In Crisis
Episode: S24 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 12, 2024
No Minimum Wage Hike Vote, Religion And Public Schools
Episode: S24 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 3, 2024
Two Fall Ballot Issues, Fiscal Year Discussed
Episode: S24 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 28, 2024
Capital Budget Breakdown
Episode: S24 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 21, 2024
Tech Demands On Utilities, Property Tax Laws
Episode: S24 E25 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State of Ohio Season 24
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio August 23, 2024
Reactions To Ballot Board And Political Conventions
Episode: S24 E34 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 16, 2024
FirstEnergy FInes, Presidential Race Analysis
Episode: S24 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 9, 2024
Moreno Rally, Legal Pot Sales, Witness To History
Episode: S24 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 2, 2024
DeWine Looks For Rejection Of Redistricting Proposal, Backers Of Amendment Disagree
Episode: S24 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 26, 2024
Biden Out, Redistricting Heads To Ballot, Appalachian Economic Growth
Episode: S24 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 19, 2024
J.D. Vance Is VP Pick, Democrats Meet, Foodbanks In Crisis
Episode: S24 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 12, 2024
No Minimum Wage Hike Vote, Religion And Public Schools
Episode: S24 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 3, 2024
Two Fall Ballot Issues, Fiscal Year Discussed
Episode: S24 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 28, 2024
Capital Budget Breakdown
Episode: S24 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 21, 2024
Tech Demands On Utilities, Property Tax Laws
Episode: S24 E25 | 26:45