The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show August 2, 2024

Season 24 Episode 31 | 26m 45s

Gov. Mike DeWine wants Ohioans to reject a proposed redistricting amendment and trust Republicans to come up with a better plan. But backers of the amendment say politicians have had their chance. Guests are Chris Davey, spokesman, Citizens Not Politicians campaign, Sam Wang, a redistricting expert, Brianna Mack, assistant prof. at OWU and Paul Beck, professor at OSU.

Aired: 08/01/24
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 26, 2024
Biden Out, Redistricting Heads To Ballot, Appalachian Economic Growth
Episode: S24 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 19, 2024
J.D. Vance Is VP Pick, Democrats Meet, Foodbanks In Crisis
Episode: S24 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 12, 2024
No Minimum Wage Hike Vote, Religion And Public Schools
Episode: S24 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 3, 2024
Two Fall Ballot Issues, Fiscal Year Discussed
Episode: S24 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 28, 2024
Capital Budget Breakdown
Episode: S24 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 21, 2024
Tech Demands On Utilities, Property Tax Laws
Episode: S24 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 14, 2024
Legal Pot, $700M Going Out, Voting Laws
Episode: S24 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 7, 2024
Special Bill Challenge, Legal Pot, Former Speaker Cleared
Episode: S24 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 31, 2024
special legislative session to put Biden on fall ballot, ban foreign money in ballot issues
Episode: S24 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 24, 2024
DeWine Orders Action On Biden Ballot, STRS Troubles
Episode: S24 E21 | 26:45
