The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show August 16, 2024

Season 24 Episode 33 | 26m 45s

FirstEnergy won’t face charges in the state’s House Bill 6 criminal investigation. And the presidential race has a different look and feel from one month ago. An expert in election analysis who hails from Ohio gives us his view. Long form interview is with Kyle Kondik of Sabato's Crystal Ball.

Aired: 08/15/24
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 9, 2024
Moreno Rally, Legal Pot Sales, Witness To History
Episode: S24 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 2, 2024
DeWine Looks For Rejection Of Redistricting Proposal, Backers Of Amendment Disagree
Episode: S24 E31 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 26, 2024
Biden Out, Redistricting Heads To Ballot, Appalachian Economic Growth
Episode: S24 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 19, 2024
J.D. Vance Is VP Pick, Democrats Meet, Foodbanks In Crisis
Episode: S24 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 12, 2024
No Minimum Wage Hike Vote, Religion And Public Schools
Episode: S24 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 3, 2024
Two Fall Ballot Issues, Fiscal Year Discussed
Episode: S24 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 28, 2024
Capital Budget Breakdown
Episode: S24 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 21, 2024
Tech Demands On Utilities, Property Tax Laws
Episode: S24 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 14, 2024
Legal Pot, $700M Going Out, Voting Laws
Episode: S24 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 7, 2024
Special Bill Challenge, Legal Pot, Former Speaker Cleared
Episode: S24 E23 | 26:45
