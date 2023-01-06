© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show

Season 23 Episode 1 | 26m 45s

A battle for speaker highlights the first day of the new two-year legislative session. And the governor takes action on the pile of bills from the lame duck session – including some vetoes.

Aired: 01/05/23
The State Of Ohio Show
