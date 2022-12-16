© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Big & The Small
Searching: Our Quest for Meaning in the Age of Science

The Big & The Small

Season 1 Episode 102 | 56m 44s

“The Big & The Small” dramatizes the fact that humans are almost exactly the same distance—in terms of powers of ten—between an atom and a star. But where do we fit in the moral universe? Alan speaks with an advanced android and then a rabbi, a bio-ethicist, and the Dalai Lama about whether such a being could achieve consciousness and whether we could unplug her without asking permission.

Aired: 01/06/23 | Expires: 03/14/23
The Big & The Small
Homo Techno
Watch 56:45
Searching: Our Quest for Meaning in the Age of Science
Homo Techno
How advances in science and technology are causing us to evolve into a new species.
Episode: S1 E103 | 56:45
The Stars & The Osprey
Watch 56:44
Searching: Our Quest for Meaning in the Age of Science
The Stars & The Osprey
Alan reconciles transcendent experiences with the material world of atoms and molecules.
Episode: S1 E101 | 56:44