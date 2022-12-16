© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homo Techno
Searching: Our Quest for Meaning in the Age of Science

Homo Techno

Season 1 Episode 103 | 56m 45s

“Homo Techno” features stories—including that of a paralyzed former gang member who received brain implants allowing him to move a robotic arm by pure thought—that prompt Lightman to think about how advances in science and technology are causing us to evolve into a new species, Homo Techno, part human and part machine. What essential qualities will we want to preserve? Curiosity? Anger? Love?

Aired: 01/06/23 | Expires: 03/21/23
Homo Techno
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
The Stars & The Osprey
Watch 56:44
Searching: Our Quest for Meaning in the Age of Science
The Stars & The Osprey
Alan reconciles transcendent experiences with the material world of atoms and molecules.
Episode: S1 E101 | 56:44
The Big & The Small
Watch 56:44
Searching: Our Quest for Meaning in the Age of Science
The Big & The Small
Explore the fact that humans are almost the same distance between an atom and a star.
Episode: S1 E102 | 56:44