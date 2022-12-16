Alan reconciles transcendent experiences with the material world of atoms and molecules.
Explore the fact that humans are almost the same distance between an atom and a star.
“Homo Techno” features stories—including that of a paralyzed former gang member who received brain implants allowing him to move a robotic arm by pure thought—that prompt Lightman to think about how advances in science and technology are causing us to evolve into a new species, Homo Techno, part human and part machine. What essential qualities will we want to preserve? Curiosity? Anger? Love?