How advances in science and technology are causing us to evolve into a new species.
Explore the fact that humans are almost the same distance between an atom and a star.
“The Stars & The Osprey” begins with Lightman's late-night experience alone on the ocean when he felt connected to the stars and ends with a memorable eye-to-eye encounter with a wild creature. Alan attempts to reconcile these transcendent experiences with the material world of atoms and molecules. Can science explain such experiences in terms of the brain? Are we humans nothing but matter?