Searching: Our Quest for Meaning in the Age of Science

Season 1 Episode 101 | 56m 44s

“The Stars & The Osprey” begins with Lightman's late-night experience alone on the ocean when he felt connected to the stars and ends with a memorable eye-to-eye encounter with a wild creature. Alan attempts to reconcile these transcendent experiences with the material world of atoms and molecules. Can science explain such experiences in terms of the brain? Are we humans nothing but matter?

Aired: 01/06/23 | Expires: 03/07/23
The Stars & The Osprey
Homo Techno
Watch 56:45
Homo Techno
How advances in science and technology are causing us to evolve into a new species.
Episode: S1 E103 | 56:45
The Big & The Small
Watch 56:44
The Big & The Small
Explore the fact that humans are almost the same distance between an atom and a star.
Episode: S1 E102 | 56:44