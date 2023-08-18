Extras
The CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation that might implicate their colleague.
A caretaker is accused of shooting dead his rich employer. Is it an open and shut case?
An artisan baker is found dead. Is it a case of revenge or is the killer closer to home?
Professor T faces a macabre puzzle when a family is found dead in a grisly tableau.
When a prominent couple are found dead, is it a copycat crime or was the wrong man tried?
Professor T unravels knotty crimes, and tries to comprehend the women in his life.
Professor T Season 1
Professor T and the police race to find a sadistic arsonist before they strike again.
It's Professor T's birthday and with it comes a haunting childhood memory.
Professor T befriends a vulnerable girl and is convinced she's the witness to a murder.
Professor T is called upon to help investigate the disappearance of a six-year-old girl.
Professor T deals with a hostage situation with his unconventional negotiating tactics.
When a librarian is poisoned, Professor T is called to narrow down the list of suspects.