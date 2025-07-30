You Can't Kill Me

Extras
Professor Tempest and the police return to solve more complex and intriguing crimes.
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.
A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool.
The Professor is in jail and must find a way to get his old life and job back.
The CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation that might implicate their colleague.
The CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation that might implicate their colleague.
A caretaker is accused of shooting dead his rich employer. Is it an open and shut case?
All
-
All
-
Professor T Season 4
-
Season 3
-
Season 2
-
Professor T Season 1
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.
When investigating a woman bludgeoned to death, tensions boil over between Jasper and Dan.
When a woman vanishes at sea, Jasper and Dan are forced to put their grievances aside.
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.
A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool.