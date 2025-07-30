The Warrior Gene

Extras
Professor Tempest and the police return to solve more complex and intriguing crimes.
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.
A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool.
The Professor is in jail and must find a way to get his old life and job back.
The CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation that might implicate their colleague.
A caretaker is accused of shooting dead his rich employer. Is it an open and shut case?
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.
When investigating a woman bludgeoned to death, tensions boil over between Jasper and Dan.
When a woman vanishes at sea, Jasper and Dan are forced to put their grievances aside.
