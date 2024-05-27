© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

May 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 149 | 57m 46s

May 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/26/24 | Expires: 06/26/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
Tyson Foods is polluting U.S. waterways, report says
Wastewater from Tyson meat processing plants is polluting U.S. waterways, report says
Clip: S2024 E148 | 5:46
Watch 6:43
PBS NewsHour
Why SNAP benefits aren’t keeping up with rising food costs
Why SNAP benefits aren’t keeping up with the rising cost of food
Clip: S2024 E148 | 6:43
Watch 3:20
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Heavy central U.S. storms kill 14, delay Indy 500
News Wrap: Severe storms across central U.S. kill at least 14 people, delay Indy 500
Clip: S2024 E148 | 3:20
Watch 7:27
PBS NewsHour
Grammy-winning teacher Annie Ray on music education for all
Grammy-winning teacher Annie Ray on the importance of music education for all
Clip: S2024 E148 | 7:27
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 26, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 26, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E148 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E147 | 26:45
Watch 4:24
PBS NewsHour
Exhausted Ukrainian forces fight to contain Russian advances
Exhausted Ukrainian forces fight to contain Russian advances on the eastern front
Clip: S2024 E147 | 4:24
Watch 7:26
PBS NewsHour
Why a wave of legislation seeks to restrict sex education
Sex education ‘is under attack’ by a wave of proposed legislation, advocate warns
Clip: S2024 E147 | 7:26
Watch 3:46
PBS NewsHour
The story of Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong
The struggles and breakthroughs of Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong
Clip: S2024 E147 | 3:46
Watch 6:12
PBS NewsHour
How George Floyd’s death changed Minneapolis, 4 years later
What’s changed in Minneapolis four years after George Floyd’s death
Clip: S2024 E147 | 6:12
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 26, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 26, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E148 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E147 | 26:45
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E146 | 56:45
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E145 | 56:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E144 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E143 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E142 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E141 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E140 | 26:45
Watch 56:46
PBS NewsHour
May 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E139 | 56:46